School Stories: Sex education

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published September 9, 2025 at 4:32 PM EDT
Vermont is one of just seven states that requires comprehensive sex education by law.

Vermont schools are required by law to provide comprehensive sex education, but classes can vary widely from school to school and educator to educator. Burlington-based sex educators Jenna Emerson, who's also a comedian, and Celia Bird, who's also a family nurse practitioner, share how they create age-appropriate lesson plans and embrace the awkward humor of the human body.

At a national level, the Trump administration cut sex ed funds for California after the state refused to remove references to gender identity from its curriculum. If the same thing happens in Vermont, the state could lose around $670,000 dollars in federal funds. Carter Sherman, a reproductive health and justice reporter with the Guardian US, has been closely following this story. She’s also the author of The Second Coming: Sex and the Next Generation’s Fight Over Its Future.

Resources mentioned in today's show:

The staff of the Fletcher Free Library have shared a list of books that may be helpful for parents and caregivers:

Bodies

Consent

Sex/Reproduction

Gender Identity & Presentation

Broadcast live on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

