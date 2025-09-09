School Stories: Sex education

Vermont schools are required by law to provide comprehensive sex education, but classes can vary widely from school to school and educator to educator. Burlington-based sex educators Jenna Emerson, who's also a comedian, and Celia Bird, who's also a family nurse practitioner, share how they create age-appropriate lesson plans and embrace the awkward humor of the human body.

At a national level, the Trump administration cut sex ed funds for California after the state refused to remove references to gender identity from its curriculum. If the same thing happens in Vermont, the state could lose around $670,000 dollars in federal funds. Carter Sherman, a reproductive health and justice reporter with the Guardian US, has been closely following this story. She’s also the author of The Second Coming: Sex and the Next Generation’s Fight Over Its Future.

