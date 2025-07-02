Mapped: Vermonters' favorite snack bars

Who wants to turn on the stove and cook dinner this time of year when you could stop by a local snack bar instead? Eating out at these seasonal restaurants is a beloved summer tradition in our region.

Seven Days food writer and editor Melissa Pasanen shares some of her favorite snack menu items, like the smash burgers from Gondola's Snack Bar in Morristown and the hand cut fries at Green Meadows Grill in Williston. We also talk with local snack bar owners: Marilyn Kozlowski of Joe's Snack Bar in Jericho, Jason Boutin of Cajun's Snack Bar in Lowell, Jon Villeneuve of Kate's Food Truck in Jericho, and Josh Butler of Village Snack Bar in Rutland.

Many of you wrote to us about your favorite snack bars. Here are your recommendations:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

