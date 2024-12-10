72 books to read this winter, recommended by Vermonters

Cold weather means cozying up with a good book. How can a book worm choose when there's so many options? Count on Vermont Edition's winter book show as a guide for some good reads.

Claire Benedict, co-owner of Bear Pond Books, along with Randal Smathers, director of the Rutland Free Library, and Megan Butterfield, youth library manager at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington, give us their recommendations for the year and suggestions for readers of all ages.

Books recommended by our guests, listeners, and Vermont Public staff (in no order):



Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

Normal People by Sally Rooney

Dungeon Crawler Carl series by Matt Dinniman

Intimacies by Katie Kitamura

Filterworld by Kyle Chayaka

The Sirens of Titan by Kurt Vonnegut

The Hike by Drew Magary

Two Steps Forward, One Step Back: My Life in the Music Business by Miles Copeland III

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

Circe by Madeline Miller

Colored Television by Danzy Senna

Foucault's Pendulum by Umberto Eco

Service Model by Adrian Tchaikovsky

The History of Information by Chris Haughton

CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman by Patrick Hutchison

Agony Hill and O'Artful Death by Sarah Stewart Taylor

Joe Gunther detective series by Archer Mayor

How to Love a Forest by Ethan Tapper

We Need No Wings by Ann Davila Cardinal

When the Sea Came Alive by Garrett Graff

The Christmas Calf by George Woodard (picture book)

Dogman: Big Jim Begins by Dav Pilkey

We are Definitely Human by X. Fang

The Women by Kristin Hannah

by Kristin Hannah The Road to Dalton by Shannon Bowring

The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates

To Shape a Dragon's Breath by Moniquill Blackgoose

The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath

The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak

I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai

The Game Changer by Lana Ferguson

The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley

Proto-Cycology II Chasing the Falcon by Angus Chaney, illustrated by Ethan Nelson

Navola by Paolo Bacigalupi

The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny

Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Mountain Spells by Toussaint St Negritude

Northwoods by Daniel Mason

On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder

Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

Funny Story by Emily Henry

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker

James﻿ by Percival Everett

This Tender Land and Ordinary Grace by William Kent Krueger

The Genius of Judy: How Judy Blume Rewrote Childhood for All of Us by Rachelle Bergstein

Big Jim and the White Boy: An American Classic Reimagined by David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson

Twenty-four Seconds from Now... by Jason Reynolds

The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

Mrs. Nash's Ashes by Sarah Adler

What Makes a Baby, Sex Is a Funny Word, and You Know, Sex by Cory Silverberg and Fiona Smyth

Where Do They Go? by Julia Alvarez, illustrated by Sabra Field

The History of Sound by Ben Shattuck

Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser Akner

Table for Two by Amor Towles

Snow Flower and the Secret Fan by Lisa See

Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robert Kolker

Sure, I'll Join Your Cult: A Memoir of Mental Illness and the Quest to Belong Anywhere by Maria Bamford

The Angel Makers: Arsenic, a Midwife, and Modern History's Most Astonishing Murder Ring by Patti McCracken

The Spiritual Child: The New Science on Parenting for Health and Lifelong Thriving by Lisa Miller

Trust Kids! Stories on Youth Autonomy and Confronting Adult Supremacy by Carla Bergman

Dark Matter by Blake Crouch

The Trouble with Heroes by Kate Messner

The Cartoonists Club by Raina Telgemeier and Scott McCloud

Save Me a Seat!: A Life With Movies by Rick Winston

The Small and the Mighty by Sharon McMahon

Plastic Surgery: An Illustrated History by Catherine B. Foss and Riccardo F. Mazzola

On Call by Anthony Fauci

Premotion and The Fifth Dimension by Michael Lewis

and by Michael Lewis Vermont Almanac V

Broadcast live on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

