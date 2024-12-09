Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Green Mountain Transit cuts back on bus services

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published December 9, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
A blue and green bus navigates several lanes of traffic on a sunny day
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
A Green Mountain Transit bus in traffic on Williston Road in South Burlington on May 26, 2023.

Green Mountain Transit has reduced services on nine routes across Vermont. In August, the organization announced it needed to cut $3 million from routes and services to close a budget gap. The reductions impact Saturday service, and the Lakeside and Jeffersonville Commuter routes have been discontinued. GMT General Manager Clayton Clark discusses the adjustments being made to stay financially viable and the considerations behind the route cuts.

Dana Rowangould, an assistant professor at the University of Vermont, has been studying how the pandemic has influenced public transportation usage. Her research focuses on rural travel behavior, transportation equity and justice and land use planning.

Broadcast live on Monday, December 9th, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Local NewsVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro