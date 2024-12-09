Green Mountain Transit cuts back on bus services

Green Mountain Transit has reduced services on nine routes across Vermont. In August, the organization announced it needed to cut $3 million from routes and services to close a budget gap. The reductions impact Saturday service, and the Lakeside and Jeffersonville Commuter routes have been discontinued. GMT General Manager Clayton Clark discusses the adjustments being made to stay financially viable and the considerations behind the route cuts.

Dana Rowangould, an assistant professor at the University of Vermont, has been studying how the pandemic has influenced public transportation usage. Her research focuses on rural travel behavior, transportation equity and justice and land use planning.

Broadcast live on Monday, December 9th, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

