A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Live from Jay Peak: A ski season preview

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published December 5, 2024 at 2:48 PM EST
Three people wearing headsets sit at a table with computers and recording equipment in front of "Vermont Public" banner
Andrea Laurion
/
Vermont Public
Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak, left, speaks with Jordan and Momo Antonucci, who run the Miso Hungry food cart at Jay Peak Ski Resort.

To kick off ski season, Vermont Edition broadcast live from Jay Peak Ski Resort in Orleans County, a ten minute drive from the Canadian border.

Steve Wright, president and general manager of Jay Peak, and Martin Clements, Jay Peak’s assistant ski patrol director, share updates on snow conditions and how the resort has been preparing for this season. Former World Cup alpine ski racer and Olympic gold medalist Barbara Ann Cochran talks about her family's skiing legacy and the ways she supports athletes' mental preparedness. Jordan and Momo Antonucci, who run the Miso Hungry food cart at Jay, give an inside scoop on their signature ramen and other après-ski favorites.

More from Brave Little State: How has Vail’s acquisition of Vermont ski areas impacted locals?

Broadcast live on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

