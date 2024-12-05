Live from Jay Peak: A ski season preview

To kick off ski season, Vermont Edition broadcast live from Jay Peak Ski Resort in Orleans County, a ten minute drive from the Canadian border.

Steve Wright, president and general manager of Jay Peak, and Martin Clements, Jay Peak’s assistant ski patrol director, share updates on snow conditions and how the resort has been preparing for this season. Former World Cup alpine ski racer and Olympic gold medalist Barbara Ann Cochran talks about her family's skiing legacy and the ways she supports athletes' mental preparedness. Jordan and Momo Antonucci, who run the Miso Hungry food cart at Jay, give an inside scoop on their signature ramen and other après-ski favorites.

More from Brave Little State: How has Vail’s acquisition of Vermont ski areas impacted locals?

Broadcast live on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.