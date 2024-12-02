Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

100 years of pro hockey in America

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Jon EhrensAndrea Laurion
Published December 2, 2024 at 2:20 PM EST

On December 1st, 1924 — one hundred years ago yesterday — the Boston Bruins became the first American hockey franchise to take the ice in the fledgling National Hockey League, beating the Montreal Maroons in front of new fans curious about the viability of this Canadian sport.

Today on Vermont Edition, guest host Mitch Wertlieb speaks with hockey historian Eric Zweig and sports business expert John Wong to discuss the infancy of the NHL and how it grew in America.

Broadcast live on Monday, December 2nd, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
