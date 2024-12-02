100 years of pro hockey in America

On December 1st, 1924 — one hundred years ago yesterday — the Boston Bruins became the first American hockey franchise to take the ice in the fledgling National Hockey League, beating the Montreal Maroons in front of new fans curious about the viability of this Canadian sport.

Today on Vermont Edition, guest host Mitch Wertlieb speaks with hockey historian Eric Zweig and sports business expert John Wong to discuss the infancy of the NHL and how it grew in America.

Broadcast live on Monday, December 2nd, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.