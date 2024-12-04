Why health care providers might reduce services and close clinics

In November, the University of Vermont Health Network announced cuts to a broad range of patient services. There's a growing consensus that Vermont needs to make major changes to how people get health care in the state, as Vermonters pay among the very highest prices for health care in the country. Science & Health reporter Lexi Krupp shares the latest developments and the impacts they will have on patients and Vermonters.

Then, CEO of North Star Health Joshua Dufresne joins us to discuss the decision to close down the Rockingham Health Center in Bellows Falls. The announcement was made on the heels of a statewide report that called for drastic changes to the state’s hospital system to avoid bankruptcies and closures. The report called out some southern Vermont hospitals like Springfield and Grace Cottage which has led to concerns about access to care in the area.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.