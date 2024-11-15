Gifford Medical Center says it's serious about cutting costs after report warns of insolvency

Hundreds of people filled a gym at the Vermont State University campus in Randolph this week to express their support for Gifford Medical Center. That’s after a report commissioned by the state said that Gifford is in major financial trouble and will not be able to sustain its operations without significant restructuring .

Michael Costa, who started as the CEO of the hospital last month, acknowledged the challenge of making enough money to keep the rural hospital open.

“We’re committed to making the hard choices necessary to make sure Gifford is always there for you and your family,” he told a crowd of nearly 300 Tuesday night.

We’re not going to put our head in the sand. Michael Costa, CEO of Gifford Health Care

He said that’s what prompted a recent decision to close the hospital’s urogynecology unit and chiropractic services.

“The moment demands it — that we take action so we can focus on our core business and demonstrate to the state that we’re serious,” he said. “We’re not going to put our head in the sand.”

The closure impacts three clinical staff — a urogynecologist who works in Berlin and Randolph, and two chiropractors who work in Sharon. The hospital said support staff have been offered other positions at the medical center.

Gifford has also been taking some patients from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center as transfers.

“There are people in their beds that don’t need to be there — they can be getting great care at Gifford,” Costa said.

“If it's successful, and we've already started transferring patients, we're going to ask for the same thing from the University of Vermont Medical Center," he added.

Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public Charlotte Ballou, of South Royalton, has seen a primary care doctor at Gifford for over 40 years.

Many in attendance shared the importance of the hospital, and their worries about what losing some of its services would mean for the community.

One father brought his 12-day-old son to the meeting.

“Coming to the community forum was not the first outing we planned for our son,” he said. “I think it says something about how important we feel Gifford Birthing Center is to us.”

The cafeteria even got a mention. “You can’t get any food anywhere, better care,” said Donna Bryan, of Stockbridge.

Others recalled bringing a dying loved one to Gifford, or going to the hospital to seek treatment for a heart attack, RSV, appendicitis, and anaphylactic shock.

“I am alive today because of the superior care that I received in the emergency room at Gifford,” said Robin Goodall, of Randolph.

