How the next Trump administration might affect Vermont's chip industry

GlobalFoundries is upgrading its semiconductor fabrication plants in Essex Junction and upstate New York. Their work — building chips that are used in many cell phones — is made possible in large part due to massive federal investment through the CHIPS and SCIENCE Act. Will that level of federal interest and investment continue during the next Trump administration?

Our panel of guests will discuss how this industry works and why it's so important to our regional economy. We're joined by Frank Cioffi, president of the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, J.P. Dowd, Sen. Patrick Leahy’s former chief of staff, and Tim McQuiston, the editor of Vermont Business Magazine.

Plus: the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity is recruiting volunteers to help low and moderate income Vermonters and seniors file their taxes for free early next year. Jacqueline LaCross, CVOEO's Vermont Income Tax Assistance Program Manager, explains.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, December 3rd, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

