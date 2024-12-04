Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

How the next Trump administration might affect Vermont's chip industry

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published December 4, 2024 at 2:24 PM EST

GlobalFoundries is upgrading its semiconductor fabrication plants in Essex Junction and upstate New York. Their work — building chips that are used in many cell phones — is made possible in large part due to massive federal investment through the CHIPS and SCIENCE Act. Will that level of federal interest and investment continue during the next Trump administration?

Our panel of guests will discuss how this industry works and why it's so important to our regional economy. We're joined by Frank Cioffi, president of the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, J.P. Dowd, Sen. Patrick Leahy’s former chief of staff, and Tim McQuiston, the editor of Vermont Business Magazine.

Plus: the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity is recruiting volunteers to help low and moderate income Vermonters and seniors file their taxes for free early next year. Jacqueline LaCross, CVOEO's Vermont Income Tax Assistance Program Manager, explains.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, December 3rd, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro