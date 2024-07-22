Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermonters react to the latest news from the presidential race

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published July 22, 2024 at 8:17 PM EDT

On Vermont Edition, Middlebury College political science professor Matthew Dickinson helped contextualize the news that President Joe Biden is bowing out of the 2024 presidential race. Dickinson is the author of Bitter Harvest: FDR, Presidential Power and the Growth of the Presidential Branch, and has published numerous articles on the presidency, Congress, and presidential advisors.

Myers Mermel attended the recent Republican National Convention in Milwaukee as a journalist for WDEV Radio Vermont. He is the former president of the libertarian-leaning Ethan Allen Institute, as well as a former candidate in Vermont's 2022 Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat. He shared his experiences from the convention and reflected on what a second Trump presidency might mean for Vermont.

Broadcast live on Monday, July 22, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionElection 2024Peter WelchBecca BalintJoe Biden
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro