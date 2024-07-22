Vermonters react to the latest news from the presidential race

On Vermont Edition, Middlebury College political science professor Matthew Dickinson helped contextualize the news that President Joe Biden is bowing out of the 2024 presidential race. Dickinson is the author of Bitter Harvest: FDR, Presidential Power and the Growth of the Presidential Branch, and has published numerous articles on the presidency, Congress, and presidential advisors.

Myers Mermel attended the recent Republican National Convention in Milwaukee as a journalist for WDEV Radio Vermont. He is the former president of the libertarian-leaning Ethan Allen Institute, as well as a former candidate in Vermont's 2022 Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat. He shared his experiences from the convention and reflected on what a second Trump presidency might mean for Vermont.

Broadcast live on Monday, July 22, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

