Vermont's Congressional delegation thanks Biden for his service, split on endorsing Harris

Vermont's three Congressional lawmakers weighed in Sunday afternoon following the news that President Joe Biden dropped his bid for re-election.

The move, which comes after weeks of speculation following Biden's lackluster debate performance, now opens the door for who will be the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

Biden endorsed Harris, and some Democrats immediately echoed their support.

"Kamala's a game changer here," Rep. Becca Balint told Vermont Public. "She is essentially going to be a prosecutor running against a convicted felon, and I think she is going to be able to bring all of her smarts and her experience to the job."

Others, including Sen. Peter Welch, are calling for a transparent, open process to select the party's next candidate.

"So saying I'm not endorsing is because I am endorsing an opportunity for rank and file Democrats to be involved," Welch told Vermont Public. "It's not an indication of a point of view about any of the potential candidates including the Vice President."

Welch went on to say that Harris is "going to be a terrific candidate and I think may well clear the field."

In a statement Sunday, Harris said she intends to "earn and win" the Democratic nomination for president.

In a statement on X, Sen. Bernie Sanders did not mention Harris.

He, like all of the members of the delegation, thanked Biden for his years of service.

Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity.



As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history.



Thank you, Mr. President, for all you’ve done. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 21, 2024

"At the end of the day, he did what he's always done, he made his decision, not on his own personal preferences, but on what he thought was best for the country," Welch said. "So to see in this one person — of great ambition, incredibly successful career in the job he loved — ultimately being able to step aside from that job, because his honest assessment was that it would be better for the country if he did so. I find that inspiring."

Democrats will officially select their candidate next month at the national convention in Chicago.

