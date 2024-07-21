Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont's Congressional delegation thanks Biden for his service, split on endorsing Harris

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published July 21, 2024 at 6:25 PM EDT
A man in a suit appears behind a lectern with the seal of the president of the United States
Evan Vucci
/
Associated Press
President Joe Biden listens during a visit to the D.C. Emergency Operations Center, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Washington. Biden on Sunday dropped out of the race for president.

Vermont's three Congressional lawmakers weighed in Sunday afternoon following the news that President Joe Biden dropped his bid for re-election.

The move, which comes after weeks of speculation following Biden's lackluster debate performance, now opens the door for who will be the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

Biden endorsed Harris, and some Democrats immediately echoed their support.

"Kamala's a game changer here," Rep. Becca Balint told Vermont Public. "She is essentially going to be a prosecutor running against a convicted felon, and I think she is going to be able to bring all of her smarts and her experience to the job."

Others, including Sen. Peter Welch, are calling for a transparent, open process to select the party's next candidate.

"So saying I'm not endorsing is because I am endorsing an opportunity for rank and file Democrats to be involved," Welch told Vermont Public. "It's not an indication of a point of view about any of the potential candidates including the Vice President."

Welch went on to say that Harris is "going to be a terrific candidate and I think may well clear the field."

In a statement Sunday, Harris said she intends to "earn and win" the Democratic nomination for president.

In a statement on X, Sen. Bernie Sanders did not mention Harris.

He, like all of the members of the delegation, thanked Biden for his years of service.

"At the end of the day, he did what he's always done, he made his decision, not on his own personal preferences, but on what he thought was best for the country," Welch said. "So to see in this one person — of great ambition, incredibly successful career in the job he loved — ultimately being able to step aside from that job, because his honest assessment was that it would be better for the country if he did so. I find that inspiring."

Democrats will officially select their candidate next month at the national convention in Chicago.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsPresident Joe BidenKamala HarrisPeter WelchBernie SandersBecca BalintGovernment & Politics
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
