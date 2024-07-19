Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Phil Scott calls on Biden to drop out

Vermont Public | By Lola Duffort
Published July 19, 2024 at 4:05 PM EDT
Vermont's governor, at a podium, in a striped tie and dark blazer
Peter Hirschfeld
/
Vermont Public
Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican who voted for the Democratic president in 2020, said Friday he didn't think he could vote for Biden again this year.

President Joe Biden has lost another prominent supporter in Vermont.

Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican who voted for the Democratic president in 2020, said Friday he didn't think he could vote for Biden again this year. Biden's disastrous debate performance, Scott said, confirmed his fears that neither Biden nor former president Donald Trump were "fit" for office, although for very different reasons.

"I've seen the decline in President Biden, in his health," Scott said. "It's obviously his decision to make, but I think he should step aside. I don't think he's competent to serve another four years."

Pressure is building in Washington for Biden to decline the Democratic nomination as fears mount that he will lose to Trump in the general election. Last week, Vermont's junior senator, Peter Welch, became the first Democratic senator to publicly call on Biden to leave the race. Vermont's senior senator, independent Bernie Sanders, has urged the president to stay the course.

Scott's office later said that it's too soon to say who the governor would vote for, given uncertainty about what Biden will do.

But a spokesperson emphasized it is clear who the governor will never cast his ballot for — and that's Trump.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Phil ScottLocal NewsGovernment & Politics
Lola Duffort
Lola is Vermont Public's education and youth reporter, covering schools, child care, the child protection system and anything that matters to kids and families. She's previously reported in Vermont, New Hampshire, Florida (where she grew up) and Canada (where she went to college).
See stories by Lola Duffort
Latest Stories