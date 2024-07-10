Vermont Sen. Peter Welch calls on Biden to withdraw from presidential race

Peter Welch has become the first Democratic U.S. senator to call for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.

In an op-ed published Wednesday night in the Washington Post, Welch said, "We cannot unsee President Biden’s disastrous debate performance. We cannot ignore or dismiss the valid questions raised since that night."

Vermont's junior senator said that polling in swing states since the presidential debate shows that Democrats are in "political peril."

Welch wrote that "regular Vermonters are worried" that Biden can't win again.

Biden carried Vermont by more than 35 percentage points in the 2020 election.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.