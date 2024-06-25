The use of artificial intelligence in Vermont's classrooms

Artificial intelligence is transforming our education system, from virtual tutors to essays written by ChatGPT. Many Vermont educators are seeking guidance on incorporating AI into their classroom.

On Thursday, educators from around the region will gather in Burlington for a summit about AI and education.Ahead of that event, Vermont Edition dove into AI's educational possibilities and ethical challenges with Marc Natanagara of aiVermont, the organizer of Thursday's summit. He is a former teacher who now runs trainings on AI in the classroom.

We were also joined by Juniper Lovato, a University of Vermont research assistant professor focused on AI’s influence on education, and Kirk Dombrowki, UVM’s vice president for research and the co-lead of the university's AI task force.

