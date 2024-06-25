Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

The use of artificial intelligence in Vermont's classrooms

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published June 25, 2024 at 4:38 PM EDT

Artificial intelligence is transforming our education system, from virtual tutors to essays written by ChatGPT. Many Vermont educators are seeking guidance on incorporating AI into their classroom.

On Thursday, educators from around the region will gather in Burlington for a summit about AI and education.Ahead of that event, Vermont Edition dove into AI's educational possibilities and ethical challenges with Marc Natanagara of aiVermont, the organizer of Thursday's summit. He is a former teacher who now runs trainings on AI in the classroom.

We were also joined by Juniper Lovato, a University of Vermont research assistant professor focused on AI’s influence on education, and Kirk Dombrowki, UVM’s vice president for research and the co-lead of the university's AI task force.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

TechnologyEducation
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
