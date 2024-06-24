Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Debates over school funding and education leadership continue in Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published June 24, 2024 at 4:12 PM EDT

On this hour of Vermont Edition, we discuss three education-related stories. Seven Days education reporter Alison Novak talks us through a lawsuit filed by two state senators over Governor Phil Scott's appintment of Zoie Saunders as interim education secretary. Then, Slate Valley Unified School District superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell and Cabot School principal Rebecca Tatistcheff discuss the aftermath of this year's heated school budget debates. And Let's Grow Kids CEO Aly Richards updates us on a new payroll tax to fund investments in the state's early childhood education system.

Broadcast live on Monday, June 24, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

