Debates over school funding and education leadership continue in Vermont

On this hour of Vermont Edition, we discuss three education-related stories. Seven Days education reporter Alison Novak talks us through a lawsuit filed by two state senators over Governor Phil Scott's appintment of Zoie Saunders as interim education secretary. Then, Slate Valley Unified School District superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell and Cabot School principal Rebecca Tatistcheff discuss the aftermath of this year's heated school budget debates. And Let's Grow Kids CEO Aly Richards updates us on a new payroll tax to fund investments in the state's early childhood education system.

Broadcast live on Monday, June 24, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.