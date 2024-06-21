Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Welcoming in the summer solstice by honoring the light and the dark

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Andrea Laurion
Published June 21, 2024 at 2:44 PM EDT

The summer solstice, the longest day of the year, marks the official beginning of summer. On today's show, we note the ways people in our region mark the solstice with celebration and reflection.

The Green Mountain Druid Order celebrates the summer solstice every year with a ceremony at the Earth Clock in Burlington. Joining us on the show was Fearn Lickfield, director and head teacher of the Green Mountain Druid School and chief of the Green Mountain Druid Order, based at the Dreamland Sanctuary in Worcester. Sutton Crawford, a tarot reader and witch from Lebanon, N.H., in the Upper Valley, shared how gratitude and nature play a part in her practice.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition Vermont EditionNatureSummer
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
