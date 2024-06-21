Welcoming in the summer solstice by honoring the light and the dark

The summer solstice, the longest day of the year, marks the official beginning of summer. On today's show, we note the ways people in our region mark the solstice with celebration and reflection.

The Green Mountain Druid Order celebrates the summer solstice every year with a ceremony at the Earth Clock in Burlington. Joining us on the show was Fearn Lickfield, director and head teacher of the Green Mountain Druid School and chief of the Green Mountain Druid Order, based at the Dreamland Sanctuary in Worcester. Sutton Crawford, a tarot reader and witch from Lebanon, N.H., in the Upper Valley, shared how gratitude and nature play a part in her practice.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

