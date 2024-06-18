Creemees for you and your dog! What's trending in Vermont this month

With the upcoming heat wave, Vermonters might be looking for some excellent places to get a creemee — some of which might just be dog-friendly. it’s time for our monthly restaurant check-in with Seven Days food writer, Melissa Pasanen. Plus, we’ll hear about industry openings and closings across our region.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.