Vermont Green FC kicks off their first women's exhibition game
Vermont Green FC regularly sells out games played at Virtue Field in Burlington, and the team currently sits in third place with a record of five wins, one loss, and two draws. The club also distinguishes itself with a mission dedicated to environmental justice— they donate one percent of the club's annual revenues to approved environmental partners— and to a goal of becoming a net zero soccer club.
And they’re not done innovating. This Saturday will mark a first for the Green as they field an all-women’s team in an exhibition match on their home pitch. It’s a prelude to exploring the potential expansion of the club to include a full-season women’s team in Vermont.
Today's show had two guests integral to the upcoming match: Patrick Infurna, a co-founder of Vermont Green FC, and Sam Mewis, whose many achievements include being a World Cup Champion. She’ll be coaching the women’s game on Saturday.
Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
