A recap of Vermont's 2024 legislative session

From taxes to housing development to climate change, Vermont’s lawmakers had a productive — though often contentious — legislative session. The session kicked off at thebeginning of January, and wrapped in the wee hours on Friday night.

Today on the show, housing and infrastructure reporter Carly Berlin, statehouse reporter Peter Hirschfeld and WCAX political reporter Calvin Cutler recapped what legislators accomplished, what was left unresolved and what might end up under discussion during the veto session in June.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 13, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

