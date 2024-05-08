Spring gardening show: how to set yourself up for success this growing season

You know the famous saying – April showers bring May flowers. On Vermont Edition's annual spring gardening show, Charlie Nardozzi shares tips for starting the growing season strong, from caring for early bloomers to preparing your beds for wet weather.

Nardozzi is a gardening consultant, speaker, and TV and host of All Things Gardening on Vermont Public.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.