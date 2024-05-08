Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Spring gardening show: how to set yourself up for success this growing season

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published May 8, 2024 at 10:17 AM EDT

You know the famous saying – April showers bring May flowers. On Vermont Edition's annual spring gardening show, Charlie Nardozzi shares tips for starting the growing season strong, from caring for early bloomers to preparing your beds for wet weather.

Nardozzi is a gardening consultant, speaker, and TV and host of All Things Gardening on Vermont Public.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
