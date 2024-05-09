Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

A Dartmouth PhD student studies the season of the ticks

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published May 9, 2024 at 2:32 PM EDT

Late spring marks one of Vermont's two tick season peaks. Tick-related emergency room visits spike in the spring and fall, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks, carry and spread Lyme disease, which can cause mild to severe and long-lasting symptoms.

To prevent tick bite illnesses, the Vermont Department of Health recommends wearing protective clothing while out in nature, using insect repellent, and checking yourself and your pets for ticks.

Dartmouth college PhD candidate Joseph Savage studies how climate change affects ticks and the spread of Lyme. He discusses how increasing winter temperatures are opening up new habitat for ticks, including as far north as Canada.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionClimate & EnvironmentClimate ChangeTicksHealth
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion