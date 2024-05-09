A Dartmouth PhD student studies the season of the ticks

Late spring marks one of Vermont's two tick season peaks. Tick-related emergency room visits spike in the spring and fall, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks, carry and spread Lyme disease, which can cause mild to severe and long-lasting symptoms.

To prevent tick bite illnesses, the Vermont Department of Health recommends wearing protective clothing while out in nature, using insect repellent, and checking yourself and your pets for ticks.

Dartmouth college PhD candidate Joseph Savage studies how climate change affects ticks and the spread of Lyme. He discusses how increasing winter temperatures are opening up new habitat for ticks, including as far north as Canada.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

