A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition: Live from the Statehouse

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea LaurionEric FordTedra Meyer
Published January 3, 2024 at 5:46 PM EST
Several empty seats line two rows of desks with papers on them.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
Papers sit on desks on the senate floor Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 as the legislative session kicks off.

Vermont’s lawmakers are reconvening at the statehouse in Montpelier. It’s the first day of the new legislative session.

Today on Vermont Edition, it's a special broadcast live in the Cedar Creek Room at the Vermont Statehouse. We’ll speak with party leaders like House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth. We’ll talk housing with Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale and Housing commissioner Alex Farrell. Progressive Kate Logan will tell us about her first day as a state representative. Plus, GOP Sen. Randy Brock and Democratic Rep. Emilie Kornheiser on property taxes, and what the legislature’s going to do to try to keep them under control.

Broadcast live at noon Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

