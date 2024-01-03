Vermont Edition: Live from the Statehouse

Vermont’s lawmakers are reconvening at the statehouse in Montpelier. It’s the first day of the new legislative session.

Today on Vermont Edition, it's a special broadcast live in the Cedar Creek Room at the Vermont Statehouse. We’ll speak with party leaders like House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth. We’ll talk housing with Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale and Housing commissioner Alex Farrell. Progressive Kate Logan will tell us about her first day as a state representative. Plus, GOP Sen. Randy Brock and Democratic Rep. Emilie Kornheiser on property taxes, and what the legislature’s going to do to try to keep them under control.

Broadcast live at noon Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

