LIVE on Thursday: Gov. Phil Scott's 2024 State of the State address

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Newsroom
Published January 3, 2024 at 2:15 PM EST

Gov. Phil Scott will deliver his fourth-term State of the State address at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. He'll do so during a joint assembly of Vermont's lawmakers on the floor of the House chamber.

You can watch and listen to the governor's address in our livestream. A full transcript will be provided following the speech.

