LIVE on Thursday: Gov. Phil Scott's 2024 State of the State address

Gov. Phil Scott will deliver his fourth-term State of the State address at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. He'll do so during a joint assembly of Vermont's lawmakers on the floor of the House chamber.

You can watch and listen to the governor's address in our livestream. A full transcript will be provided following the speech.

More legislative coverage from Vermont Public:



Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.