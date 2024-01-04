Gov. Phil Scott makes his case and asks Democratic supermajority to reduce spending

Republican Gov. Phil Scott gave his 2024 State of the State address Thursday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

Scott used his address Thursday to warn Democratic lawmakers of a “sobering” new economic reality that will require elected officials to slow the rate of growth in the state budget and limit the scope of government in Vermonters’ lives.

Shrinking state revenues and the expiration of historic federal aid, the fourth-term governor said, will result in a fiscal year 2025 budget proposal from him later this month that grows at less than the rate of inflation.

Scott said the year ahead will mark an abrupt shift from the hundreds of millions of dollars in surpluses that lawmakers enjoyed in previous post-pandemic budgeting cycles: The state budget enacted by lawmakers last year grew by about 13%; Scott said Thursday that the spending plan he’ll unveil will propose an increase of about 3%.

“Once again, we’ll face the discomfort of saying ‘no,’ choosing between many good things, and maintaining the discipline to focus on what Vermonters need most,” he said. “I know from experience many of you view 3% growth as an ‘austerity’ approach.”

Democratic supermajorities in the House and Senate mean that Scott’s control over the state’s purse strings is more limited now than when he assumed office in 2016. Last May, Democrats overrode Scott’s veto of the state budget.

The governor acknowledged the same outcome could be in store in 2024.

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public Gov. Phil Scott exits the Vermont House chamber following his fourth-term State of the State address on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

“I’m a realist, and I know you have a supermajority. You’ve proven the final budget, and the growing burden of taxes, fees and other policy-driven costs, is in your hands,” he said. “So all I can do is make my case.”

Scott began making that case Thursday, by highlighting the 18.5% increase in education property tax rates that the Department of Taxes is forecasting for next year. The estimate represents a potential $250 million in new tax obligations, Scott said, or about $650 a year, on average, for a household that lives in a $250,000 home.

Scott said minimizing the financial pressure on Vermonters will require limiting state budget increases and finding new ways to bend the cost of education, such as school consolidation, mandating minimum classroom sizes, or moving to a statewide teacher contract.

“Think about those folks that are just barely getting by, living paycheck to paycheck, already deciding what bills to pay and what to do without,” Scott told lawmakers.

Scott also called for action on two issues he said pose the most immediate threat to Vermont’s quality of life: housing and public safety.

On housing, Scott said it’s become clear that historic public investments in affordable housing — $500 million since March of 2000 — won’t be sufficient to address the housing crunch that’s seen median home prices soar and rental vacancies plunge.

Scott placed blame for the difficulty of constructing new housing squarely on the state’s landmark land-use law, called Act 250. And while he didn’t call for any specific reforms to the statute Thursday, he said he’ll be pushing for major changes during the 2024 legislative session.

“We’ve committed the fund and laid the groundwork, but if we don’t truly address Act 250, we won’t solve our housing crisis,” he said.

Scott’s speech was also short on details for public safety reforms, though some of his top cabinet officials have already begun making the case in the Statehouse for increasing use of bail to keep offenders in prison pending their trials.

“When those who victimize others are put back on the streets hours after being apprehended, only to reoffend again and again, Vermonters question law enforcement, prosecutors, our courts, and they question the wisdom of the work done here in this building,” Scott said.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.