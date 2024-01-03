PHOTOS: Vermont Statehouse is back in session with bedazzled cups, fist bumps & flood recovery rally
School is back in session for Vermont lawmakers. Senators and representatives bundled up and made their way to Montpelier this gloomy Wednesday morning to kick off the 2024 legislative season.
Several hundred people — including lawmakers, kids and spectators — gathered in the House and Senate rooms to observe the first day back in session.
Lawmakers pulled out their finest fits for the first day back.
They greeted each other with hugs, "nice to see you," welcomes and even a fist bump or two:
There was plenty of paper work being passed out...
... and then disposed of.
Meanwhile outside the building, about 100 Vermonters gathered on the Statehouse lawn at noon to rally for more flood assistance.
We'll keep up with the legislators all session. Follow along with us here.
