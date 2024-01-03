PHOTOS: Vermont Statehouse is back in session with bedazzled cups, fist bumps & flood recovery rally

School is back in session for Vermont lawmakers. Senators and representatives bundled up and made their way to Montpelier this gloomy Wednesday morning to kick off the 2024 legislative season.

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public The state of the Vermont Legislature's coat room on the first day of the 2024 session.

Several hundred people — including lawmakers, kids and spectators — gathered in the House and Senate rooms to observe the first day back in session.

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public Dozens of observers keep an eye on the Vermont House of Representatives.

Lawmakers pulled out their finest fits for the first day back.

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public A bedazzled cup graces a House chamber desk.

They greeted each other with hugs, "nice to see you," welcomes and even a fist bump or two:

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public Sen. David Weeks and Sen. Tanya Vyhovsky greet each other with a fist bump on the Senate floor.

There was plenty of paper work being passed out...

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public IN: Staying on schedule for your first day.

... and then disposed of.

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public OUT: Homework.

Meanwhile outside the building, about 100 Vermonters gathered on the Statehouse lawn at noon to rally for more flood assistance.

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public Speakers at the event called on Gov. Phil Scott to include additional funding for flood recovery in his budget.

We'll keep up with the legislators all session. Follow along with us here.

