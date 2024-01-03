Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

PHOTOS: Vermont Statehouse is back in session with bedazzled cups, fist bumps & flood recovery rally

Vermont Public | By Sophie Stephens
Published January 3, 2024 at 4:45 PM EST
Two people are seen from above hugging each other in a crowded room.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
Vermont lawmakers hugged and caught up all over the Statehouse today — including the House floor — as they returned for the 2024 session on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

School is back in session for Vermont lawmakers. Senators and representatives bundled up and made their way to Montpelier this gloomy Wednesday morning to kick off the 2024 legislative season.

Several coats hang side by side on a pole.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
The state of the Vermont Legislature's coat room on the first day of the 2024 session.

Several hundred people — including lawmakers, kids and spectators — gathered in the House and Senate rooms to observe the first day back in session.

About 30 people sit on a balcony behind a white bannister.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
Dozens of observers keep an eye on the Vermont House of Representatives.

Lawmakers pulled out their finest fits for the first day back.

A silver, bedazzled cup sits on a State House of Representative's desk.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
A bedazzled cup graces a House chamber desk.

They greeted each other with hugs, "nice to see you," welcomes and even a fist bump or two:

Two people fist bump.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
Sen. David Weeks and Sen. Tanya Vyhovsky greet each other with a fist bump on the Senate floor.

There was plenty of paper work being passed out...

A hand holding a stack of papers. Glasses, a computer and more papers sit on a desk behind.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
IN: Staying on schedule for your first day.

... and then disposed of.

White papers strewn in a black bin.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
OUT: Homework.

Meanwhile outside the building, about 100 Vermonters gathered on the Statehouse lawn at noon to rally for more flood assistance.

A man in a black hat and coat stands outside in a group holding a sign that says "Barre cares"
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
Speakers at the event called on Gov. Phil Scott to include additional funding for flood recovery in his budget.

We'll keep up with the legislators all session. Follow along with us here.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Sophie Stephens
