An update on Vermont's school budget reckoning

As the school year winds down, about two dozen Vermont school districts are still struggling to pass their budgets. Some communities are holding school budget votes for a third time this week. On top of all this, Vermont’s Department of Education has been in a state of upheaval since the Senate voted against confirming Governor Phil Scott’s pick for Education Secretary, Zoie Saunders.

Education reporter Lola Duffort shares an update on school budgets across the state. Sam Krotinger, principal of the Warren School in Washington County, discusses Harwood Unified School District's two failed budgets. We also heard from Jared Danyow, a kindergarten and first grade teacher in the Slate Valley Unified School District.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.