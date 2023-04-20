Encore: Chef Gesine Bullock-Prado shares her favorite maple recipes

Encore rebroadcast: This hour, Vermont chef Gesine Bullock-Prado shares her favorite maple syrup recipes and discusses her new cookbook, My Vermont Table: Recipes for All (Six) Seasons.

Our guest is:



Gesine Bullock-Prado, chef, cookbook author and host of Food Network’s “Baked in Vermont”

Originally broadcast live on Friday, March 10, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at noon and 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

