Vermont's legal cannabis sales start this weekend. Here's what shop owners say to expect

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's first recreational cannabis stores will open their doors to customers on Saturday. It's taken Vermonters years of debate and planning to get to this moment.

Many retailers say they expect a decent portion of their clientele to be first-time "cannabis curious" customers, which is why sellers are putting a lot of focus on education. Other shop owners say they're still in the midst of the licensing process and waiting for the official green light to open. We'll speak to some of these new business owners about getting their new stores ready, what types of products they'll sell, and what you can expect when they open their doors.

We'll also talk with a psychology professor who has studied cannabis inebriation about what first-time users should know, as well as the potential public policy ramifications of legalization.

Our guests are:



Ana MacDuff and Josh MacDuff, co-owners Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland

co-owners Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland Bailey Evans, co-owner Higher Elevation in Morrisville

co-owner Higher Elevation in Morrisville Ari Kirshenbaum, St. Michael's College psychology professor

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

