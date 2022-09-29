© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont's legal cannabis sales start this weekend. Here's what shop owners say to expect

Published September 29, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT
A shopper buys marijuana with a contact-less payment method at a marijuana retailer.
nattrass
/
iStock
Legal sales of adult-use cannabis begin Oct. 1 in Vermont.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's first recreational cannabis stores will open their doors to customers on Saturday. It's taken Vermonters years of debate and planning to get to this moment.

Many retailers say they expect a decent portion of their clientele to be first-time "cannabis curious" customers, which is why sellers are putting a lot of focus on education. Other shop owners say they're still in the midst of the licensing process and waiting for the official green light to open. We'll speak to some of these new business owners about getting their new stores ready, what types of products they'll sell, and what you can expect when they open their doors.

We'll also talk with a psychology professor who has studied cannabis inebriation about what first-time users should know, as well as the potential public policy ramifications of legalization.

Our guests are:

  • Ana MacDuff and Josh MacDuff, co-owners Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland
  • Bailey Evans, co-owner Higher Elevation in Morrisville
  • Ari Kirshenbaum, St. Michael's College psychology professor

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition CannabisMarijuanaFood & AgricultureLaw EnforcementGovernment & Politics
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer