A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Cannabis stores are coming to Vermont. What are your questions?

Published June 29, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT
A table with glass jars filled with pot
FangXiaNuo
/
iStock
This hour, an update on Vermont's cannabis retail market.

Live call-in discussion: What's the state of Vermont's legal cannabis marketplace? The first retail cannabis stores are set to open in just a few months. This hour, we'll bring you a cannabis update, courtesy of Brave Little State, Vermont Public’s people-powered journalism project.

Our guests is:

  • James Pepper, chair of Vermont's Cannabis Control Board

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, June 30, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
