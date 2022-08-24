© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont's farms seek to expand reach with agritourism

Published August 24, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT
a group of teachers in a barn looking over a green metal fence at piglets suckling at their mother laying in hay
Mari Omland
/
Green Mountain Girls Farm
Teachers tour the Green Mountain Girls Farm in Northfield, Vermont.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont has a long history of tourists coming for its agricultural offerings, from maple tastings to farm stands. And the state will host hundreds of people from around the globe next week at the International Workshop on Agritourism.

The three-day event is being held Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 in Burlington and at local farms. It will include farmers, ranchers, tourism professionals, researchers, educators, agricultural service providers and rural economy providers.

This hour, we’ll hear how workshop organizers and farmers see agritourism as a crucial part of the future of Vermont’s farms.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition Farm to PlateFood & AgricultureAgency of AgricultureFarmers MarketVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer