Waitsfield farming retreat teaches people how to grow food—and a business

The number of family farms in Vermont continues to decline. But through an immersion program, that has been called a combination of a camp, retreat and worker training, people can sign up to learn how to be better farmers, and even how to start a farming businesses.

Amy Todisco started the multi-day program at Hartshorn Farm in Waitsfield last year. She spoke with host Connor Cyrus about it, and what solutions it could hold for the future of farming in Vermont and how its uniquely suited to meet a moment when many are clamoring for more freedom in their work life.

Todisco discusses leading retreats, green living, learning about organic farming, entrepreneurship, and getting in touch with nature. This year is from Aug. 15 through 19.

Broadcast at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

