© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Find Vermont Primary Election results here >>>

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Waitsfield farming retreat teaches people how to grow food—and a business

Published August 11, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
A basket of farm producer from a Vermont CSA
Courtesy, 1000 Stone Farm
/
Seven Days
Traditional CSA items are still popular, like those from 1000 Stone Farm in Brookfield (pictured), but many producers are now offering niche products like cheese, meat and more.

The number of family farms in Vermont continues to decline. But through an immersion program, that has been called a combination of a camp, retreat and worker training, people can sign up to learn how to be better farmers, and even how to start a farming businesses.

Amy Todisco started the multi-day program at Hartshorn Farm in Waitsfield last year. She spoke with host Connor Cyrus about it, and what solutions it could hold for the future of farming in Vermont and how its uniquely suited to meet a moment when many are clamoring for more freedom in their work life.

Todisco discusses leading retreats, green living, learning about organic farming, entrepreneurship, and getting in touch with nature. This year is from Aug. 15 through 19.

Broadcast at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition Food & AgricultureFarm to PlateGardeningVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer