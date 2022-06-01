Vermont Primary Election 2022: Republicans debate in race for U.S. Senate
Host Connor Cyrus moderates a debate with the Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate. It's the first of several live debates from VPR and Vermont PBS ahead of Vermont’s Aug. 9 primary election.
The Republican candidates for U.S. Senate joining the debate are:
Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, June 2, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m. on VPR and Vermont PBS.
