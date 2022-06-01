© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont Primary Election 2022: Republicans debate in race for U.S. Senate

Published June 1, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
a collage of four images of a person looking into the camera
Kianna Haskin
/
Vermont PBS
This hour, Connor Cyrus moderates a debate with the three Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate.

Host Connor Cyrus moderates a debate with the Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate. It's the first of several live debates from VPR and Vermont PBS ahead of Vermont’s Aug. 9 primary election.

The Republican candidates for U.S. Senate joining the debate are:

    Debate - Vermont Republicans for the U.S. Senate

    Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, June 2, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m. on VPR and Vermont PBS.

    Share your questions for the candidates: email Vermont Edition or tweet us @vermontedition.

    Updated: June 1, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
    This post has been updated with an alphabetized listing of the candidates, consistent with our editorial style.

    Election 2022
    Connor Cyrus
    Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
    Matthew F. Smith
    Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
