VPR-Vermont PBS 2022 Primary Debates: How to listen, watch & submit questions for candidates

Vermont's 2022 primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9. VPR-Vermont PBS will host a series of debates featuring candidates for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and other statewide offices — and we want your questions for the candidates.



The debate schedule*

All of the debates will air live during Vermont Edition at noon on VPR (unless otherwise noted). You can also watch live at noon on the Vermont PBS YouTube page and on VPR's Facebook page. The debates will broadcast on Vermont PBS the same day at 7 p.m. You can also listen in the Vermont Edition podcast feed.

The debates will be held live and in-person at the VPR-Vermont PBS Winooski studios. A remote option will be offered for candidates who test positive for COVID-19 prior to a debate, or for candidates who do not meet VPR-Vermont PBS vaccination requirements for our facilities (which require a primary vaccination series and a booster; with accommodations for medical exemptions).

Find VPR-Vermont PBS' debate guidelines here.

*Check back often as the dates are subject to change.

Thursday, June 2 — Republicans for the U.S. Senate [Host: Connor Cyrus]



Tuesday, June 7 — Republicans for the U.S. House [Host: Mikaela Lefrak]



Wednesday, June 8 — Democrats for the U.S. Senate [Host: Connor Cyrus]



Thursday, June 9 — Democrats for the U.S. House [Live at 7 p.m. and hosted by Mikaela Lefrak and Seven Days staff writer Chelsea Edgar]



Tuesday, June 14 — Democrats for Vermont governor



This debate has been canceled, but candidate Brenda Siegel will join Vermont Edition in the weeks ahead

Wednesday, June 15 — Republicans for Vermont governor



This debate has been canceled, but the Republican candidates for Governor will be invited to join Vermont Edition in the weeks ahead to discuss their platform

Thursday, June 16 — Republicans for Vermont lieutenant governor [Host: Connor Cyrus]



Wednesday, June 22 — Democrats for Vermont lieutenant governor [Host: Mikaela Lefrak]



Submit your questions

Each debate will leave time to pose questions from the VPR-Vermont PBS audience.

While you can normally call into Vermont Edition, the format is a little different for debates. We're asking you to compile your questions ahead of time for consideration, and there are a few ways you can send them to us:



Leave a voicemail: Call 802-552-8899 and leave a message. Practice a few times before your call, and then introduce yourself, say where you live, and ask your question ... in the form of a question!

Call 802-552-8899 and leave a message. Practice a few times before your call, and then introduce yourself, say where you live, and ask your question ... in the form of a question! Submit your question on our online form.

Write an email: Submit your question to us via email. Just send a note to vermontedition@vpr.org.

Submit your question to us via email. Just send a note to vermontedition@vpr.org. Record a voice memo: We like to include listener voices in our broadcast, but we can only accept questions that are around 30 seconds. We recommend you practice your question a few times, tell us your name and where you live, and then ask your question (again, in the form of a question!) You can use a smartphone's voice memo app to record, then email the file to vermontedition@vpr.org.

We like to include listener voices in our broadcast, but we can only accept questions that are around 30 seconds. We recommend you practice your question a few times, tell us your name and where you live, and then ask your question (again, in the form of a question!) You can use a smartphone's voice memo app to record, then email the file to vermontedition@vpr.org. Send us a message on social media: Send us a direct message on the VPR Twitter page or the VPR Instagram feed.

More election information

The Vermont Secretary of State's website is your go-to source for information about the upcoming election. Head there to find out about voter registration and where your polling place is.

And find more of VPR's Campaign 2022 coverage here (including Vermont Edition interviews with many of the candidates participating in these debates).