Clare Dolan makes a teddy bear for a neighbor in the darkest part of winter

Sheila LaPoint wrote a post in Front Porch Forum back in the fall of 2022, asking if there was anyone in town who could turn her grandmother's fur coat into a teddy bear. She didn't want to spend a lot of money. She can't wear the coat anymore. But she wanted something that would help her remember her German grandmother.

Erica Heilman / Rumble Strip A picture of Sheila Lapoint's grandmother.

My friend Clare Dolan lives down the road from Sheila, and when she read Sheila’s post about the teddy bear, it called to her. Clare is the maker of the Museum of Everyday Life, which celebrates the many critical and underappreciated objects we use in our daily lives. Clare loves well used and long loved objects, so it seemed like a good idea to help Sheila turn one loved object into a new object to love.

(This is also a show about seasonal depression.)

Erica Heilman / Rumble Strip Sheila Lapoint and her bear.

Clare's Museum of Everyday Life

Music for this show by Mike Donofrio and Brian Clark

Thank you Amelia Meath for your help.

