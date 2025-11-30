Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Rumble Strip
Rumble Strip

Clare Dolan makes a teddy bear for a neighbor in the darkest part of winter

By Erica Heilman
Published November 30, 2025 at 9:43 AM EST
Two women sit at a kitchen table with a teddy bear, smiling
Erica Heilman
/
Rumble Strip
Sheila LaPoint and Clare Dolan, Glover, Vermont.

Sheila LaPoint wrote a post in Front Porch Forum back in the fall of 2022, asking if there was anyone in town who could turn her grandmother's fur coat into a teddy bear. She didn't want to spend a lot of money. She can't wear the coat anymore. But she wanted something that would help her remember her German grandmother.

Woman holding a teddy bear in her arms and on the teddy bear holding a picture of her grandmother
Erica Heilman
/
Rumble Strip
A picture of Sheila Lapoint's grandmother.

My friend Clare Dolan lives down the road from Sheila, and when she read Sheila’s post about the teddy bear, it called to her. Clare is the maker of the Museum of Everyday Life, which celebrates the many critical and underappreciated objects we use in our daily lives. Clare loves well used and long loved objects, so it seemed like a good idea to help Sheila turn one loved object into a new object to love.

(This is also a show about seasonal depression.)

Woman hugging a teddy bear at a kitchen table
Erica Heilman
/
Rumble Strip
Sheila Lapoint and her bear.

Links & acknowledgements:

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public.

Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
See stories by Erica Heilman