A story about a party Erica almost went to

By Erica Heilman
Published November 23, 2025 at 9:43 AM EST
Jesse and Serena, Plainfield, Vermont

My friend Jesse had a birthday party. I attended but spent the entire time lying down upstairs in the guest room. Since I wasn't really at the party, I asked people who attended to send me voice memos about the party. This is a show comprised of these recordings. And whales.

Thank you Phil Edfors of Vermont Public for cleaning up the whale recordings. This was no small feat and I am grateful.

The whales were recorded for an oceanic soundscape project at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.

Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
