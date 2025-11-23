A story about a party Erica almost went to

My friend Jesse had a birthday party. I attended but spent the entire time lying down upstairs in the guest room. Since I wasn't really at the party, I asked people who attended to send me voice memos about the party. This is a show comprised of these recordings. And whales.

Thank you Phil Edfors of Vermont Public for cleaning up the whale recordings. This was no small feat and I am grateful.

The whales were recorded for an oceanic soundscape project at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.

