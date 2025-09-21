Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rumble Strip
Rumble Strip

Susan Randall on cancer, federal funding and the ever-humbling project of parenting

By Erica Heilman
Published September 21, 2025 at 9:43 AM EDT
Closeup face of smiling woman in fifties with long blond hair blue eyes
Courtesy
/
rumble strip
Susan Randall.

A couple weeks ago my friend Susan Randall came to visit. She’s a private investigator, and we’ve been friends for 30 years, and every now and then we get together and compare notes on our lives and on what the hell is going on. I’ve made a number of shows with her. Sometimes we talk about her work, sometimes our kids. Once we made a show about a dead owl.

Susan and I met in our early twenties in New York City, where she was living a more exciting life than mine, and wearing much more exciting shoes. In our late twenties we failed to make a film together. In our thirties Susan gave me a job as a private investigator. We had babies around the same time. Once she threw a curtain rod at me.

I record these conversations with Susan because the sound of friends you’ve had for 30 years has a certain sound to it.

This has been a very difficult year for Susan. In this conversation, we talk about her health, the federal government's failure to pay its bills, and the eternally humbling project that is parenting.

Distant picture of two women with their children sitting on rocks near a calm lake
Barbara Heilman
/
rumble strip
Susan and Erica and their kids a million years ago in the location of this current interview. South Hero, Vermont.

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.

Tags
Rumble Strip Local NewsRumble Strip
Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
See stories by Erica Heilman