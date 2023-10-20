Rumble Strip: Susan on the train tracks

In this month's edition of Rumble Strip, producer Erica Heilman talks with Susan Randall.

Susan has been a private investigator for 24 years. Her life's work has been defending people who are accused of crimes, which often involve drugs, and trying to help them rebuild their lives.

This summer Susan was robbed by a person suffering from an addiction, and it has provoked some soul searching.

For the full conversation about the complexities of the opioid addition epidemic in Vermont, find the full episode on the Rumble Strip website.