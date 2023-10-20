Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Rumble Strip: Susan on the train tracks

Vermont Public | By Erica Heilman
Published October 20, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Susan Randall has been a private investigator in Vermont for 24 years.

In this month's edition of Rumble Strip, producer Erica Heilman talks with Susan Randall.

Susan has been a private investigator for 24 years. Her life's work has been defending people who are accused of crimes, which often involve drugs, and trying to help them rebuild their lives.

This summer Susan was robbed by a person suffering from an addiction, and it has provoked some soul searching.

For the full conversation about the complexities of the opioid addition epidemic in Vermont, find the full episode on the Rumble Strip website.

Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
