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NPR College Podcast Challenge recognizes 4 UVM students

Vermont Public | By Karen Anderson,
Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer, Community News ServiceCharlotte King, Community News Service
Published April 17, 2026 at 1:09 PM EDT
Charlotte King, a sophomore studying English and Spanish at the University of Vermont, records her voice in a Vermont Public studio on March 28, 2026. King's podcast, "Dear Panda," was one of 10 stories selected from hundreds of entries as a finalist in NPR's College Podcast Challenge.
1 of 2  — 1 - Charlotte Studio 1.png
Charlotte King, a sophomore studying English and Spanish at the University of Vermont, records her voice in a Vermont Public studio on Saturday, March 28. King's podcast, Dear Panda, was one of 10 stories selected from hundreds of submissions as a finalist in NPR's College Podcast Challenge.
Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer / Community News Service
Dylan Moody A'ness (left), Charlotte King and Cate MacDonald post in a Vermont Public studio on March 28, 2026. The three recently received national recognition by NPR's College Podcast Challenge.
2 of 2  — uvm-students-in-studio-CNS-kupferer-20260328.png
Dylan Moody A'ness (left), Charlotte King and Cate MacDonald pose in a Vermont Public studio on Saturday, March 28. Their work recently received national recognition by NPR's College Podcast Challenge.
Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer / Community News Service

Four University of Vermont students were recently recognized in NPR's College Podcast Challenge, a national competition for student-made radio stories. UVM students earned more recognition than any other school in the country.

Sophomore Charlotte King's podcast, Dear Panda, is one of 10 finalists selected from hundreds of entries nationwide. Senior Dylan Moody A'ness and recent graduates Cate MacDonald and Wren Dumais each received honorable mentions for their sound-rich audio profiles, A Winooski chef finds peace in fly fishing, Bread & Butter Farm: A Place to Belong, and Dropping in with wheelchair motocross rider Mo O'Neill.

The students produced their stories in new University of Vermont College of Arts and Sciences classes developed in partnership with Vermont Public.

The students share their stories — and reflect on what it was like to make them.

Broadcast live on Friday, April 17, 2026, at noon.
Tags
Local News Community News ServiceUniversity of VermontNPRLocal News
Karen Anderson
Karen is Vermont Public's Director of Radio Programming & Operations, serving Vermonters by overseeing the sound of Vermont Public's radio broadcast service.
See stories by Karen Anderson
Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer, Community News Service
Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer is an editor with the University of Vermont Community News Service.
See stories by Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer, Community News Service
Charlotte King, Community News Service
Charlotte King is a student journalist with the University of Vermont Community News Service.
See stories by Charlotte King, Community News Service

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