NPR College Podcast Challenge recognizes 4 UVM students

Four University of Vermont students were recently recognized in NPR's College Podcast Challenge, a national competition for student-made radio stories. UVM students earned more recognition than any other school in the country.

Sophomore Charlotte King's podcast, Dear Panda, is one of 10 finalists selected from hundreds of entries nationwide. Senior Dylan Moody A'ness and recent graduates Cate MacDonald and Wren Dumais each received honorable mentions for their sound-rich audio profiles, A Winooski chef finds peace in fly fishing, Bread & Butter Farm: A Place to Belong, and Dropping in with wheelchair motocross rider Mo O'Neill.

The students produced their stories in new University of Vermont College of Arts and Sciences classes developed in partnership with Vermont Public.

The students share their stories — and reflect on what it was like to make them.

Broadcast live on Friday, April 17, 2026, at noon.