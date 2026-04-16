Windsor County sheriff faces new sexual misconduct charges

Two more women have accused Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer of sexual misconduct, including one who says she was paid multiple times to participate in sex acts, Vermont State Police said in a press release Thursday.

Palmer, 39, will be arraigned on the new charges of lewd and lascivious conduct and solicitation of prostitution at his next court appearance in May.

Palmer pleaded not guilty in January to seven charges: lewd and lascivious conduct, two counts of soliciting prostitution, two counts of aggravated stalking with a deadly weapon and two counts of obstruction of justice.

According to an affidavit filed in support of those initial charges, Palmer is accused of paying three women to watch him masturbate, stalking two of them, and then attempting to conceal his actions.

State police said on Thursday that in the time since the charges against Palmer were filed in January, more women have come forward and accused Palmer of sexual misconduct.

One woman said Palmer paid her multiple times to participate in sex acts, and another said he sent her unsolicited sexual material, according to state police.

Palmer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

He has refused to step down as sheriff, though a state oversight panel temporarily suspended his law enforcement credentials while the case is pending. State law doesn’t require sheriffs to be certified law enforcement officers, though without credentials they’re limited to performing administrative duties.

Palmer, a Democrat, was elected to his first four year term in 2022. He hasn’t said if he’s going to run for reelection.