Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lawmakers table Scott administration’s digital lottery plan

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published April 16, 2026 at 3:21 PM EDT
A hand holds a phone showing a digital lottery game.
Bryan Parmelee
/
Vermont Public
Fifteen states have opted to bring lottery games to people's phones. Vermont lawmakers say the state isn't ready to take that step.

A plan by Gov. Phil Scott’s administration to make all of the state's lottery games, including scratch off tickets, available on a person's phone never got off the ground at the Statehouse this year.

Lottery Commissioner Wendy Knight told lawmakers in January that the plan was a way to modernize the lottery “because you need to keep pace with technology — you need to meet your players where they are.”

Fifteen states have created a “digital” lottery system, and many have discovered there’s a distinct market of people who don’t buy lottery tickets at retail outlets but will do so on their phones, according to Knight. “We’re trying to ensure the future of the Vermont Lottery, ” the commissioner said.

But state lawmakers have not been persuaded.

Vergennes Rep. Matt Birong, the Democratic chair of the House government operations committee, said members of the panel felt that this year was not the time to move ahead with this plan, especially coming after the recent legalization of sports betting.

"It is digitizing a current system and after moving forward with the sports wagering — people just wanted to take their time with it — so my committee decided to tap the brakes on further testimony."

The administration estimated that the plan would have raised roughly $5 million a year for the state's education fund after two years of implementation.

The possibility of that additional revenue is appealing to lawmakers, and Birong said it's possible they will reconsider the plan next year.
Tags
Local News Local NewsLotteryGovernment & PoliticsVermont Legislature
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories