Lawmakers table Scott administration’s digital lottery plan

A plan by Gov. Phil Scott’s administration to make all of the state's lottery games, including scratch off tickets, available on a person's phone never got off the ground at the Statehouse this year.

Lottery Commissioner Wendy Knight told lawmakers in January that the plan was a way to modernize the lottery “because you need to keep pace with technology — you need to meet your players where they are.”

Fifteen states have created a “digital” lottery system, and many have discovered there’s a distinct market of people who don’t buy lottery tickets at retail outlets but will do so on their phones, according to Knight. “We’re trying to ensure the future of the Vermont Lottery, ” the commissioner said.

But state lawmakers have not been persuaded.

Vergennes Rep. Matt Birong, the Democratic chair of the House government operations committee, said members of the panel felt that this year was not the time to move ahead with this plan, especially coming after the recent legalization of sports betting.

"It is digitizing a current system and after moving forward with the sports wagering — people just wanted to take their time with it — so my committee decided to tap the brakes on further testimony."

The administration estimated that the plan would have raised roughly $5 million a year for the state's education fund after two years of implementation.

The possibility of that additional revenue is appealing to lawmakers, and Birong said it's possible they will reconsider the plan next year.