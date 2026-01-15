Scott administration wants to bring lottery games to your phone

The Vermont Lottery wants to offer new digital options under a plan proposed by Gov. Phil Scott’s administration.

Under this proposal, all of the lottery’s games, including Megabucks, Powerball and even instant scratch-off tickets, would be available on a person’s phone.

Wendy Knight, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery, said the proposal is a way to “modernize” the lottery’s operations.

“You need to keep pace with technology,” Knight said. “You need to meet your players where they are, and we’re trying to ensure the future of the Vermont Lottery.”

Rep. Matt Birong said he thinks the public should view the proposal as an extension of the lottery, rather than an expansion of gambling in Vermont.

Fifteen states have already brought their lotteries into the digital realm, according to Knight, who said officials have discovered that there’s a distinct market of people who don’t purchase lottery tickets at stores but would be interested in these games if they could access them using their phones.

Knight estimates that the digital plan would raise an additional $5 million a year for the state’s education fund after it’s been in place for two years.

The Scott administration is seeking the Legislature’s approval for its plan. Rep. Matt Birong, who chairs the House government operations committee, said the plan deserves serious consideration. The Vergennes Democrat said he thinks the public should view the proposal as an extension of the lottery, rather than an expansion of gambling in Vermont.

“This is not iGaming where it is like casino-style games on your phone. This is not that — because very often the two things fall into the same conversations,” Birong said.

The committee is also expected to consider whether shifting to a digital option would lead to increased cases of problem gambling.

Birong said his panel will take a close look at this proposal in the coming weeks.