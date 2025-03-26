Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer is a teacher and audio producer from Columbia, Missouri with more than a decade of experience introducing young people to public radio journalism. She teaches nonfiction audio storytelling courses at the University of Vermont, edits student stories with the Community News Service, and leads an internship program for UVM students at Vermont Public. Before coming to UVM, Kelsey led youth media programs at KBIA, KUOW, and the True/False Film Fest. When she’s not working, you can find Kelsey riding her bike and listening to podcasts.