Kelsey Tolchin-Kupferer is a teacher and audio producer from Columbia, Missouri with more than a decade of experience introducing young people to public radio journalism. She teaches nonfiction audio storytelling courses at the University of Vermont, edits student stories with the Community News Service, and leads an internship program for UVM students at Vermont Public. Before coming to UVM, Kelsey led youth media programs at KBIA, KUOW, and the True/False Film Fest. When she’s not working, you can find Kelsey riding her bike and listening to podcasts.