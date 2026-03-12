Meet the 2025 Vermont Book Award finalists

In a sure sign that spring is coming, it's time for a special annual tradition here at Vermont Public: the official announcement of the newest Vermont Book Award finalists.

Established in 2014 by Vermont College of Fine Arts, the Vermont Book Awards honor exceptional local work in fiction, creative nonfiction, poetry and children’s literature.

Past winners include poet and essayist Mary Ruefle, Vermont-based baker Martin Philip, and the state’s current Poet Laureate Bianca Stone.

To qualify, a nominated work must have been published in the past year and penned by a Vermont author, defined by Vermont Humanities as a someone who lives in the state more than half the year.

The Vermont Book Awards are overseen by Vermont Humanities.

Miciah Bay Gault is directs the Vermont Book Awards at Vermont Humanities and is the author of the forthcoming novel The Nobody Code. She recently stopped by Vermont Public to reveal the 2025 Vermont Book Award finalists.

Without further ado, here they are.

Creative nonfiction

Jamaica Kincaid for Putting Myself Together

Helen Whybrow for The Salt Stones: Seasons of a Shepherd’s Life

Tyler Alexander for If I Can Get Home This Fall: a Story of Love, Loss, and a Cause in the Civil War

Fiction

Sasha Hom for Sidework

Makenna Goodman for Helen of Nowhere

Aria Aber for Good Girl

Alison Bechdel for Spent

Poetry

Carlene Kucharczyk for Strange Hymn

Jeff McRae for The Kingdom Where No One Dies

Kristin Dykstra for Dissonance

Chard deNiord for Westminster West

Children's literature

Angelica Del Campo for The Ghost of Wreckers Cove

Aaron Starmer for Night Swimming

Mima Tipper for Kat's Greek Summer

The winners will be announced at a special cocktail and dessert reception in Montpelier on May 2.