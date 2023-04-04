© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Tune in for NPR special coverage of former President Donald Trump's arraignment starting at 2 p.m. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is scheduled to speak at a 3:30 p.m. press conference, which will be livestreamed here.

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont's poet laureate mailed a thousand poems to strangers statewide. Did you get one?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published April 4, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT
A photograph of Mary Ruefle, Vermont poet laureate.
Matt Valentine
/
Bennington resident Mary Ruefle has been the poet laureate of Vermont since 2019.

Live call-in discussion: In honor of National Poetry Month, we check in with Mary Ruefle, Vermont's poet laureate. Ruefle is the author of many books of poetry, including her latest, Dunce, which was a finalist for the 202 Pulitzer Prize. She is also an erasure artist and a former Bennington College professor.

Ruefle speaks with host Mikaela Lefrak about the role of patience in writing, her favorite local writers, and a recent project: Anonymously mailing poetry to strangers all across the state. She will be speaking about "The Vermont Project" at the Manchester Community Library on Saturday, April 8, at 2 pm.

Our guest:

  • Mary Ruefle, Vermont poet laureate, of Bennington.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
