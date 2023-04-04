Vermont's poet laureate mailed a thousand poems to strangers statewide. Did you get one?

Live call-in discussion: In honor of National Poetry Month, we check in with Mary Ruefle, Vermont's poet laureate. Ruefle is the author of many books of poetry, including her latest, Dunce, which was a finalist for the 202 Pulitzer Prize. She is also an erasure artist and a former Bennington College professor.

Ruefle speaks with host Mikaela Lefrak about the role of patience in writing, her favorite local writers, and a recent project: Anonymously mailing poetry to strangers all across the state. She will be speaking about "The Vermont Project" at the Manchester Community Library on Saturday, April 8, at 2 pm.

Our guest:



Mary Ruefle, Vermont poet laureate, of Bennington.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

