Juneteenth celebrations, and new books by local authors

Communities across our region are hosting Juneteenth celebrations this year. The federal holiday marks the end of slavery in the United States and honors Black history and culture. South Burlington recreation specialist Kate Likhite and state Sen. Joe Major of Hartford tell us about their communities' Juneteenth events.

Then: two local authors share the stories behind their new books. In "The Ghost Lab: How Bigfoot Hunters, Mediums and Alien Enthusiasts Are Wrecking Science," Vershire's Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling explores the ties between pseudoscience and the erosion of trust in institutions like government and media. Mima Tipper, who lives in Waitsfield and South Hero, tells a story of travel, family and young love in her debut young adult novel, "Kat's Greek Summer."

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 18, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

