Media
Vermont Edition

Bennington professor's debut novel upends the traditional rom-com narrative

Anna Berg
Published April 16, 2025 at 2:23 PM EDT
Mariam Rahmani's debut novel came out in March.
Mariam Rahmani's debut novel came out in March.

A PhD is no longer a guarantee for getting your foot in the door of academia. In Mariam Rahmani’s debut novel, "Liquid: A Love Story," a post-grad finds herself with little prospect of securing tenure. Discouraged, she spends her summer going on 100 first dates with one goal in mind — a marriage proposal with financial stability in tow.

"Liquid" explores the similarities and differences between American and Persian views of marriage, the urban culture of LA and Tehran, and queer and heteronormative relationships. Rahmani is a writer, translator, and on the faculty at Bennington College. "Liquid" was named one of "Oprah Daily"’s 25 Most Anticipated Books of 2025.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
