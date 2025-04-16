Bennington professor's debut novel upends the traditional rom-com narrative

A PhD is no longer a guarantee for getting your foot in the door of academia. In Mariam Rahmani’s debut novel, "Liquid: A Love Story," a post-grad finds herself with little prospect of securing tenure. Discouraged, she spends her summer going on 100 first dates with one goal in mind — a marriage proposal with financial stability in tow.

"Liquid" explores the similarities and differences between American and Persian views of marriage, the urban culture of LA and Tehran, and queer and heteronormative relationships. Rahmani is a writer, translator, and on the faculty at Bennington College. "Liquid" was named one of "Oprah Daily"’s 25 Most Anticipated Books of 2025.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

