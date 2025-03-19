Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition
Vermont's Jason Chin helps kids understand the world through picture books

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published March 19, 2025 at 3:06 PM EDT
A Jason Chin illustration from the Silbert Medal-winning book "Life After Whale."
This episode of Vermont Edition also included a conversation with Vermont Public reporter Peter Hirschfeld about the legislative session's midway point.

To help explain complex issues and emotions to children, we adults often turn to books. Simple yet artful storytelling and evocative illustrations can illuminate the world for kids and bring them comfort, too.

South Burlington children's book author and illustrator Jason Chin uses paint and pen to bring the world around us to life. Chin won one of the highest honors in his field in 2022, when he was awarded the Caldecott Medal for Watercress, written by Andrea Wang. This year, he and the writer Lynn Brunelle won the Robert F. Silbert Medal for the most distinguished informational book for children for Life After Whale: The Amazing Ecosystem of a Whale Fall.

He joined Vermont Edition to discuss his upbringing in Lyme, New Hampshire, the inspiration behind his forthcoming book Hurricane, and why he thinks we should never talk down to children.

Courtesy of Holiday House Publishing, Inc.
Courtesy of Holiday House Publishing, Inc.
Courtesy of Holiday House Publishing, Inc.
Courtesy of Holiday House Publishing, Inc.
Courtesy of Holiday House Publishing, Inc. / “The efforts of the meteorological community often go underappreciated, but the work they do is becoming more and more important as the world warms," Chin wrote in the book's afterword, "and to my mind they are heroes."

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Vermont Edition Local NewsVermont EditionArts & CultureBooksKids & Parenting
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
