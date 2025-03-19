Vermont's Jason Chin helps kids understand the world through picture books
This episode of Vermont Edition also included a conversation with Vermont Public reporter Peter Hirschfeld about the legislative session's midway point.
To help explain complex issues and emotions to children, we adults often turn to books. Simple yet artful storytelling and evocative illustrations can illuminate the world for kids and bring them comfort, too.
South Burlington children's book author and illustrator Jason Chin uses paint and pen to bring the world around us to life. Chin won one of the highest honors in his field in 2022, when he was awarded the Caldecott Medal for Watercress, written by Andrea Wang. This year, he and the writer Lynn Brunelle won the Robert F. Silbert Medal for the most distinguished informational book for children for Life After Whale: The Amazing Ecosystem of a Whale Fall.
He joined Vermont Edition to discuss his upbringing in Lyme, New Hampshire, the inspiration behind his forthcoming book Hurricane, and why he thinks we should never talk down to children.
Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.