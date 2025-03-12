Bestselling author Chris Bohjalian publishes his 25th book

A wounded Union captain from Vermont and the resilient wife of a Confederate soldier cross paths — and fates — in Chris Bohjalian's new novel.

Bohjalian is the New York Times bestselling author of 25 books, a playwright and a longtime Weybridge resident. His work has been translated into 35 languages and become three movies and an Emmy-winning TV series (The Flight Attendant on Max). His novel Midwives was an Oprah’s Book Club selection. He was a weekly columnist for The Burlington Free Press from 1992 through 2015.

This show was recorded on Mar. 9 at a live event, when Bohjalian sat down with Mikaela Lefrak in front of a packed house at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. The event was produced in partnership with the Middlebury Book Shop.

Then, we get a preview of the Green Mountain Film Festival in Montpelier when Mikaela speaks with festival programmer Sam Kann.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.