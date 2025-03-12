Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Bestselling author Chris Bohjalian publishes his 25th book

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published March 12, 2025 at 12:23 PM EDT

A wounded Union captain from Vermont and the resilient wife of a Confederate soldier cross paths — and fates — in Chris Bohjalian's new novel.

Bohjalian is the New York Times bestselling author of 25 books, a playwright and a longtime Weybridge resident. His work has been translated into 35 languages and become three movies and an Emmy-winning TV series (The Flight Attendant on Max). His novel Midwives was an Oprah’s Book Club selection. He was a weekly columnist for The Burlington Free Press from 1992 through 2015.

This show was recorded on Mar. 9 at a live event, when Bohjalian sat down with Mikaela Lefrak in front of a packed house at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. The event was produced in partnership with the Middlebury Book Shop.

Then, we get a preview of the Green Mountain Film Festival in Montpelier when Mikaela speaks with festival programmer Sam Kann.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
