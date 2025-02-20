Like romance or fantasy novels? Here's a 'romantasy' starter list

Romance fantasy novels – romantasy – has taken the publishing world by storm. Authors like Rebecca Yarros and Sarah J. Maas dominate the bestseller lists with their tales of mythical creatures, epic battles and a lot of sex. But this genre has actually been around for decades, and it doesn’t always get the critical respect it deserves.

Bestselling Vermont authors Katherine Arden of central Vermont and Laurie Forest of East Calais tell us about the genre and their own writing careers, and Sierra Fales with Phoenix Books in Rutland explains how romantasy has boosted sales for local booksellers.

Here are the titles recommended by our guests and listeners on today's show:



"Phantasma" by Kaylie Smith. Katie in St. Albans said she devoured this gothic romantasy novel.

Katie in St. Albans said she devoured this gothic romantasy novel. Robin McKinley's fantasy novels and fairy tale retellings inspired a young Katherine Arden.

and fairy tale retellings inspired a young Katherine Arden. "The Spell Shop" by Sarah Beth Durst. Arden recently enjoyed this "peaceful, charming, tender" book.

Arden recently enjoyed this "peaceful, charming, tender" book. "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by TJ Klune is another "cozy romantasy" Arden recommended.

is another "cozy romantasy" Arden recommended. "Belladonna" by Adalyn Grace . Sierra Fales loved this murder mystery trilogy.

. Sierra Fales loved this murder mystery trilogy. "Starling House" by Alix Harrow . Arden recommended this southern gothic set in Kentucky.

. Arden recommended this southern gothic set in Kentucky. "Can't Spell Treason Without Tea" by Rebecca Thorn . Fales recommended this cozy, comforting book.

. Fales recommended this cozy, comforting book. "Deathless" by Catherynne M. Valente. Elisa in Brattleboro recommended it for its combination of horror, fantasy, romance and folklore.

Elisa in Brattleboro recommended it for its combination of horror, fantasy, romance and folklore. "Radiance" by Grace Draven, recommended by Laurie Forest.

recommended by Laurie Forest. "Emily Wilde's Encyclopedia of Fairies" by Heather Fawcett . Forest loved this story of an academic and a fae lord.

. Forest loved this story of an academic and a fae lord. "In the Name of Honor" by Courtney and Clarke Collins. Anne in Tunbridge said the Randolph authors' book is "fantasy with a side of romance and it's a really engaging story."

Anne in Tunbridge said the Randolph authors' book is "fantasy with a side of romance and it's a really engaging story." "The Binding" and "The Betrayals" by Bridget Collins. Listener Nick called them "beautifully written books, with understated magic and impossibly compelling stories."

Listener Nick called them "beautifully written books, with understated magic and impossibly compelling stories." The Liaden Universe novels by Sharon Lee and Steve Miller. Listener Art said these stories "have a strong Regency Romance thread," and particularly recommended "Local Custom," "Scout's Progress," and "Conflict of Honors" for romance and sci-fi fans.

Listener Art said these stories "have a strong Regency Romance thread," and particularly recommended "Local Custom," "Scout's Progress," and "Conflict of Honors" for romance and sci-fi fans. "Legends and Lattes" by Travis Baldree. Jack in Essex Junction described this book as "cozy and warm like a good cup of coffee on a winter's day."

Jack in Essex Junction described this book as "cozy and warm like a good cup of coffee on a winter's day." "Onyx Storm," the latest Rebecca Yarros book, recommended via Instagram.

recommended via Instagram. "The Black Witch," by Laurie Forest, recommended via Instagram.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.