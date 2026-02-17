Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A male skier on snow
2026 Winter Olympics
Several Vermont athletes are competing in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy. Follow along with our interactive results tracker. →

Vermont-trained skier Mac Forehand wins silver medal in freeski big air

Vermont Public | By Bryan Parmelee
Published February 17, 2026 at 3:19 PM EST
A skier reacts in joy with his hands on his helmet
Lindsey Wasson
/
Associated Press
Mac Forehand, who attended Stratton Mountain School, celebrates during the men's freestyle skiing big air finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.

Vermont-trained freestyle skier Mac Forehand won silver in the men’s freeski big air event at the Milan Cortina Games on Tuesday.

After a brief weather delay, he finished the event with a score of 193.25 to secure his first-ever Olympic medal. Forehand is now the fifth Vermont-connected athlete to medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Forehand landed a new trick known as a nose butter triple cork 2160 on his third and final run to secure his podium spot.

Forehand, 24, grew up in Fairfield, Connecticut, but spent his weekends skiing in Vermont. When it became clear that skiing two days a week wouldn’t be enough for him to keep progressing, Forehand relocated to Winhall to attend Stratton Mountain School. There, he was able to ski every day.

“Without Stratton Mountain School, I would not be where I am today,” he told The Sports Rapport’s Mitch Wertlieb. “It’s a really good program there.”

Asked if there was anything he wanted to say to the folks back in Vermont before he left for the Olympics, Forehand told Wertlieb, “Vermont kind of made me into the skier I am today. I will always call that place home. I love it so much.”

Ben Ogden talks silver medal, Vermont Green explains ticket lottery
Tags
Local News Local News2026 Winter OlympicsSportsWinter Sports
Bryan Parmelee
Bryan Parmelee is a Digital Producer at Vermont Public.
See stories by Bryan Parmelee

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories