Vermont-trained skier Mac Forehand wins silver medal in freeski big air

Vermont-trained freestyle skier Mac Forehand won silver in the men’s freeski big air event at the Milan Cortina Games on Tuesday.

After a brief weather delay, he finished the event with a score of 193.25 to secure his first-ever Olympic medal. Forehand is now the fifth Vermont-connected athlete to medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Forehand landed a new trick known as a nose butter triple cork 2160 on his third and final run to secure his podium spot.

Forehand, 24, grew up in Fairfield, Connecticut, but spent his weekends skiing in Vermont. When it became clear that skiing two days a week wouldn’t be enough for him to keep progressing, Forehand relocated to Winhall to attend Stratton Mountain School. There, he was able to ski every day.

“Without Stratton Mountain School, I would not be where I am today,” he told The Sports Rapport’s Mitch Wertlieb. “It’s a really good program there.”

Asked if there was anything he wanted to say to the folks back in Vermont before he left for the Olympics, Forehand told Wertlieb, “Vermont kind of made me into the skier I am today. I will always call that place home. I love it so much.”